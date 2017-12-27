Roswell Police identify man killed during shootout with officers

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have identified the man killed during a shootout with officers.

It happened Tuesday morning as the Roswell Police SWAT team was serving an arrest warrant on East Pine Lodge Road. Police say the suspect, James Allen Berrones, was wanted after getting in a fight with his girlfriend the night before.

When officers tried to arrest him, Berrones barricaded himself inside a building and started shooting at officers. Officers shot back, killing him.

No one else was injured.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps