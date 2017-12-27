Police: Three injured in shooting at northeast Albuquerque CVS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a gunfight at a CVS Pharmacy sent three people to the hospital.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, APD responded to the CVS near Central and Louisiana. According to the Albuquerque Journal, police say security guards and two others got into a fight.

When officers arrived they found one person shot on the scene, the other two had already taken themselves to the hospital.

APD says the security guards were armed and one of them was questioned on scene.

Police say all three people take to the hospital are recovering from nonlife-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on if any charges will be filed.

