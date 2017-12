LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after they say a teen was hit and killed by a transit bus.

Police say it happened in the 4200 block of Del Rey Boulevard around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old girl who had been hit. Medics rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

Las Cruces police are trying to figure out what happened. They are asking anyone who may have information to call them.

