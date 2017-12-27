NM State parks hold winter treasures for hikers and ‘polar bear plunge’ fans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — New Mexico State Parks hold winter treasures for hikers and “polar bear plunge” fans!

Make a New Year’s resolution for your health and happiness by kicking off 2018 with a First Day Hike or a Polar Bear Plunge into the lake at a state park near you. On Jan. 1, New Mexico State Parks will sponsor free, guided hikes in 13 state parks on New Year’s Day as part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes. Polar Bear Plunges will also be held at three parks this year.

First Day Hikes:

1. Bottomless Lakes State Park – Roswell – 2 – 3 p.m.

2. Cerrillos Hills State Park – Cerrillos – 1 p.m.

3. City of Rocks State Park – Fayewood – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

4. Elephant Butte Lake State Park – Elephant Butte – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

5. Hyde Memorial State Park – Santa Fe – 9 a.m.

6. Leasburg Dam State Park – Radium Springs – 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

7. Living Desert Zoo & Gardens State Park – Carlsbad – 10 a.m.

8. Oasis State Park – Portales – 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

9. Rockhound State Park – Deming – 10 a.m.

10. Ute Lake State Park – Logan – 1 p.m.

11. Sugarite Canyon State Park – Raton – 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

12. Eagle Nest Lake State Park – Eagle Nest- Polar Bear Stomp (Hike) 11 a.m.

Polar Bear Plunges:

1. Eagle Nest Lake State Park – Eagle Nest – “Polar Bear Challenge” Registration at 9 a.m. Challenge at 10 a.m.

2. Storrie Lake State Park – Las Vegas – Polar Bear Plunge 12 p.m.

3. Sugarite Canyon State Park – Raton – Polar Bear Plunge 1 p.m.

For more information, visit the State Parks website.