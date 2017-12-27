New Mexico off list of top 10 states for overdose deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that New Mexico has fallen off of the list of top 10 states for fatal overdoses.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the state was among the top 10 for two consecutive years, but fell to 12th for 2016 according to CDC data posted last week.

In 2014, the CDC said New Mexico had the second-highest drug overdose death rate in the country with 497 deaths reported.

In 2015, the state fell to eighth with 501 deaths.

In 2016, the rate decreased by four, putting New Mexico’s rate for drug overdose deaths at 25.2 per 100,000 population.

The CDC says the East Coast is seeing a surge in overdose deaths.

The national average is 19.8 deaths per 100,000 in population.