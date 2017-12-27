Local Chef Victor Rede makes chilaquiles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local Chef Victor Rede makes Chilequiles!
Victors Creamy Turkey Chilequiles:
Corn tortilla chips
Diced turkey meat
Shredded cheddar chees shredded cheddar cheese
Corn
Sour cream
Diced green onions
Red chili sauce
Black beans
Chopped cilantro
Sauté turkey add black beans, corn ,onions ,and red chile sauce. Simmer fold in sour cream then cheese. Toss in tortilla chips and mix well. Plate up and garnish with cilantro !
