Local Chef Victor Rede makes chilaquiles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local Chef Victor Rede makes Chilequiles!

Victors Creamy Turkey Chilequiles:

Corn tortilla chips

Diced turkey meat

Shredded cheddar chees shredded cheddar cheese

Corn

Sour cream

Diced green onions

Red chili sauce

Black beans

Chopped cilantro

Sauté turkey add black beans, corn ,onions ,and red chile sauce. Simmer fold in sour cream then cheese. Toss in tortilla chips and mix well. Plate up and garnish with cilantro !

