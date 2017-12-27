Lobo Men’s Basketball opens up conference play with an 87-58 win over Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It wasn’t the best start offensively for both sides on Wednesday night in Dream Style Arena, but Coach Weir did say after the game that his team’s defensive effort in that 5 minutes was the best he had seen all year. So, if you couple strong defense and strong shooting from the Lobos the end product should be good. UNM wins their conference season opener 87-58 over Air Force.

“We are just trying to bring our style on to the game. We don’t always get there, it never looks perfect, but this is what we are trying to do and obviously tonight it looked pretty good”, said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

The Lobos had 5 scorers finish in the double figures: Dane Kuiper had 13 points, Sam Logwood had 10 points, Antino Jackson had 10 points, Jachai Simmons had 15 points, Anthony Mathis had 11 points, and Joe Furstinger had 12 points.

This marks Joe Furstinger’s 3rd straight game to finish with a double double, as the senior dropped 12 points and pulled down 12 boards. It was also a break out night for Jachai Simmons who had a game high of 15 points and some huge dunks that got the Pit on its feet.

This win marks the Lobos 3rd straight and adds more confidence as they head into a tough conference game with Nevada on the road. “We have improved over the last 3 games and we are going to continue to get better and like coach said we have played a lot of good teams in the past. So, it will be another challenge but it will be a good one”, said Dane Kuiper.

UNM will take on Nevada at their place on Saturday at 3pm.