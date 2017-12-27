Lawmakers file dozens of bills; most will see no action

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Lawmakers have filed more than 100 bills for their session that starts in mid-January.

Most of those will see no action.

That’s because the state constitution limits action in monthlong sessions to bills on the budget and taxes. Republican Gov. Susana Martinez also can place items on the agenda, and legislators can revisit bills that she vetoed in the past.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Martinez has indicated public safety will be a priority.

Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf says legislators expect a flat budget, which means extra spending will be limited, and proposals for new programs or initiatives might go nowhere.

Bills that would ban abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy and create a $15-an-hour minimum wage are among the items filed.