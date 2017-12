LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- Las Cruces Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.

Police say Norma Jean Gryder was last seen on Christmas Eve. They say she usually takes walks in the area of Calle Sosa and Ash.

Police say there’s concern due to a medical condition but they are not sure what she was last wearing. They say she is usually seen wearing a beanie.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call police.

