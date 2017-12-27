John’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

After a frigid Tuesday, the northeast will slowly rebound temperatures this afternoon. The cold front has passed through the southeast, leading to a cooler day in that part of the state. Central and western New Mexico remain on the mild side. A westerly flow keeps the west and central parts of the state mild through the rest of the week, while allowing the east to quickly rebound temperatures.

Another cool down is expected for the New Year. How much of a cool down is in question as the models have very different solutions as to how much of a cool down we’ll see. There’s also a disagreement on the next storm for mid to late next week. One model has a storm scrape the northeast corner of the state while another drops down a deeper storm with a better track.