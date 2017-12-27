Grants family claims State Police used excessive force, files suit

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Grants family says they were forced out of their home at gunpoint so law enforcement could look for an escaped inmate who wasn’t there.

Now, the state Department of Public safety is facing a lawsuit.

The family says a State Police tact team falsely arrested and detained family members during a birthday party in Grants.

State Police and other agencies launched a massive manhunt for Ramon Lorenzo who had escaped from the Cibola County Jail in June.

The lawsuit says State Police officers drove a military-style vehicle, held assault rifles and wore camo to intimidate residents.

It claims they arrived at the plaintiff’s home in the Valencia Village neighborhood and immediately pointed guns at the front door.

The lawsuit says each family member was forced out of the home at gunpoint, handcuffed and forced to sit in hot patrol cars, which includes a 13-year-old who was also questioned about her immigration status.

The family’s attorney says kids watched the arrests from inside. The lack of information police had, is appalling.

“Overwhelming use of force and overwhelming use of police power to affect citizens in our community and it’s wrong,” Attorney Joe Kennedy said.

KRQE News 13 reached out to State Police and an official said they do not comment on pending lawsuits.

Police captured the escaped inmate, Ramon Lorenzo, a few days later.

