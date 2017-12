ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Famous New Mexico singer and piano player, Bonnie Hearne has died.

The 71-year-old died from complications of sepsis, an internal bacterial infection.

Bonnie and her husband Bill Hearne, entertained locals for years with their folk and country music.

The two first moved to Red River in 1979 and later found themselves in Santa Fe in 1991 where they performed regularly at La Fonda.

Bonnie Hearne leaves behind her husband and two brothers.

