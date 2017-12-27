Cities sue Department of Defense for failing to use background check system for guns

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRQE) – A case linked to New Mexico is now the center of a major lawsuit against the feds.

Three cities are going after the Department of Defense saying it failed to report names of service members who were not allowed to own a gun legally.

This comes after a lapse in reporting that allowed a former Holloman airman to buy the rifle he used in the deadly Texas church shooting.

Pentagon officials say the Department of Defense is continuing to work with military leaders to improve how it uses the national background check system for guns.

However, that’s not enough to stop New York, Philadelphia, and San Francisco from suing the DOD.

The most glaring failure of the Defense Department was Devin Kelley who killed 26 worshipers in Sutherland Springs, Texas in November.

He served at Holloman Air Force Base and according to a report was caught sneaking weapons onto the base.

He was convicted of domestic assault against his wife and young stepson and was discharged.

The Air Force is still investigating why his fingerprints were not entered into the database that could have prevented him from buying guns.

Within weeks of the massacre, the Air Force admitted finding dozens of other cases it had failed to report.

“Of the 2,500 fingerprint cards required to be submitted, 601 or 25 percent were not submitted,” said the Pentagon’s Inspector General, Glenn Fine.

Fine told Congress the military has systematically failed to report violent criminals in its ranks to the FBI and the problems go way back.

The Pentagon says it’s going back over old cases to make sure violent criminals are reported to the FBI.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction and judicial oversight to make sure the Defense Department is meeting its obligation to submit records.

