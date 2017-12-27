Carlsbad man desperate to be by dying wife’s side receives help from Texas couple

KERMIT, Texas (KOSA) – A Carlsbad man stuck hundreds of miles away from his dying fiancé had his Christmas wish come true last night.

It’s all thanks to two complete strangers who live right here in the Permian Basin.

It was a week before Christmas, and like many of us, James Davis and his fiancé Crystal were getting ready to finish their Christmas shopping in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

But before the young couple could make it out the door something horrible and unexpected happened — James found Crystal lying on the bathroom floor.

“She was found unconscious, not breathing, no pulse, so the first immediate thought was to start CPR and then call the ambulance,” James said as he held back tears.

Crystal was rushed to the emergency room and eventually life flighted to a hospital in Lubbock for kidney and congestive heart failure.

Doctors told James they didn’t think she was going to make it.

“From there she died three times, it took a doctor that had flown in, I’m not sure from where he flew in from, it took him an hour and 45 minutes to bring her back to life,” James said.

Unfortunately there wasn’t enough room for James to travel with his fiancé, so he had no choice but to stay behind.

James biggest fear was not being able to say goodbye to the love of his life.

With only $46 to his name, James didn’t have enough money to get to Lubbock. Desperate to be by his fiancé’s side, James pleaded for help on the Ector County Trading Post.

“He had the picture on it of a lady on life support and it caught my eye,” said Kermit resident Hector Galindo. “I was reading through the comments and saw somebody needing help, so I jumped on it.”

Within minutes of reading James’ cry for help, Hector and his wife Esther Galindo cut their Christmas short and headed to Carlsbad.

“I mean I put myself in his shoes and said if that was me I would like somebody to help me too,” Hector explained.

The Galindo’s ended up getting James to the hospital at 11p.m. — just enough time to wish his fiancé a Merry Christmas face to face.

“I wish my wife was able to meet them,” James said. “I wish she was able to know that there was people that didn’t even know us that really cared and went out of their way [to help us.] They’re the most amazing people I’ve ever met in the 21 years of my life.”

James’ fiancé has suffered severe brain damage and can’t breathe on her own. He and Crystal’s family will now have to make the difficult decision on whether or not to take her off life support.

If you would like to help with medical bills click here.