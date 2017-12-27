Albuquerque sees highest homicide rate since 1996

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they’re having trouble keeping up with all the murders in the city. Albuquerque is now up to 75, the most since 1996.

Not only is the homicide rate up, but the Albuquerque Police Department’s rate of solving these crimes is down. The official number of homicides for 2017 has reached 75, and APD says its clearance rates have significant dropped. The clearance rate is usually in the high 80s, but this year it barely hit 60 percent.

“Lack of witnesses, we don’t have anyone coming forward in these last 15 deaths of homeless people at all. It’s just dead ends and it’s very frustrating for detectives to try and generate and find these leads when they’re not available immediately,” said Officer Simon Drobik.

APD only has five homicide detectives to handle the caseload, but says staffing is just one factor making it difficult to solve each case quickly.

“The environmental factors can be they’re outside, there’s not much of a scene, or that’s a secondary scene, maybe that body was moved from the primary location to a secondary location so detectives don’t have much to go off of,” Officer Drobik explained.

APD says it’s looking at outside resources to help them solve these cases. Police are working with a group of civilians to see if the homeless population would be more willing to tell them what they’re seeing on the streets.

APD is also looking at shuffling detectives from other units to over to homicide to help with the caseload.