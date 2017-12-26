Woman accused of causing deadly roll-over to remain behind bars

Julianna Montano
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 22-year-old woman deputies say caused a deadly roll-over on I-40 is staying locked up.

Deputies say 22-year-old Julianna Montano left Route 66 Casino late Friday night.

Witnesses say Montano was tailgating another driver, Patricia Urban, then cut her off, causing Urban’s SUV to hit the median and roll.

Urban died.

Deputies say Montano claims she was “black-out drunk” and didn’t remember driving.

Tuesday, Judge Christine Rodriguez ordered her held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

