Winter experiment proves science can be fun for all, including the christmas tree

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Nuclear Museum will host one-day camps on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents Day. Both will cover creating and building in the style of the historic figures Archimedes and Leonardo Da Vinci.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host a very special one-day “Science is Everywhere” Camp on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Jan. 15, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students ages 6 through 12 can enjoy their one-day break from school by experiencing “Eureka: Art & Architecture Edition.” Explore and create like the masters! Discover the building blocks of early art and architecture with Archimedes, the Romans and Leonardo da Vinci. Archimedean spirals, mosaic-tiled ceilings and balanced arches – what would your city look like?

The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will also host a very special one-day “Science is Everywhere” Camp on Presidents Day, February 19, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students, ages 6-12, can enjoy “Eureka: Simple Machines & Physics Edition.” Build superstructures using your own creativity, basic design principles and simple machines. Learn about the properties of building shapes and materials through hands-on experimentation. Try out your ideas in our Eureka! “An Interactive History of Science for Children” exhibit!

To register or for more information, visit the NMNSH website.