Video: Man accused of driving drunk with daughter in tow

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A dad was caught weaving all over I-25 in the middle of the day with a bag of empty mini bottles of vodka in the passenger seat and his 6-year-old daughter in the back.

It was a heartbreaking scene made more difficult for deputies because the dad gave them some serious attitude.

“I’m tired of asking you. I need you to step out of the car,” the deputy said. “Mr. Smith, step out of the vehicle please… Mr. Smith, look, if you don’t step out of this vehicle then I’m going to pull you out of this car.”

“There’s my keys,” Kyle Smith told deputies.

“That’s not what I’m asking you to do,” the deputy responded. “Step out of the vehicle.”

“Get the f*** away from my vehicle,” Smith replied.

It was 3:30 p.m. on a Friday in early December. A deputy was parked on the side of I-25 in Santa Fe when a black Jeep came driving by. The white car behind it was flashing its lights repeatedly to warn the deputy that something was up.

The deputy started following the Jeep and saw the driver weaving all over the interstate. “The reason I’m stopping you, like I said, is because we got multiple phone calls about your driving, okay?”

“So you haven’t had anything to drink today?” the deputy asked. “Keep your windows down, sir.”

It took deputies almost five minutes to coax Kyle Smith — a jeweler from Pecos — out of his new Jeep. Then he made it almost impossible for deputies to read him his rights, stopping them constantly.

“Nope, nope, nope, nope,” Smith repeated.

“We’ve worked with you pretty professionally,” deputies told Smith.

“No, you have not,” Smith said.

Back in the Jeep was a brown paper bag on the front seat with 14 mini bottles of vodka inside. In the backseat was Smith’s 6-year-old daughter.

Back at the station, the attitude didn’t stop as Smith refused to take a breath test, constantly asking to urinate.

“You’re denying me the right to go to the bathroom. To pee or defecate. Do you know what defecate means?” Smith asked.

Smith blew a .21. He’s facing charges for aggravated DWI, reckless driving, having an open container and child abuse.

The girl was picked up by her grandfather.

