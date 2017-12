ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico police officers released surveillance video showing a student’s car getting robbed.

Monday, Lobo women’s basketball player Laneah Bryan woke up at the Lobo Village apartments to her car broken into with most of the presents inside, gone.

The video shows a suspect on a bike pull up to her car, peek in the window and break-in.

Bryan says the gifts were for her sister and niece.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps