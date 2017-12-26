Suspected repeat offender Majestic Howard to be released again before trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected repeat offender at the center of several high-profile cases, is set to be released again despite attempts by the state to keep him locked up Tuesday.

Last week, 29-year-old Majestic Howard was arrested after allegedly crashing into a sign outside Twisters in the Northeast Heights.

Police say he used a stolen car and had a stolen gun on him.

He is connected to 11 other felony cases, which have been dismissed because he is “incompetent to stand trial.”

Today in court, the State tried to hold him behind bars until trial, saying he is a threat to the community,

Judge J. Richard Brown released him on his own recognizance citing incompetence and lack of felony convictions.

Howard will have pretrial services and will be supervised.

