Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Roswell

By Published: Updated:
Cop Lights

ROSWELL, NM. (KRQE) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Roswell on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the Roswell Police Department SWAT team was serving an arrest warrant when the barricaded suspect began shooting at police.

Officers fired back, and the suspect was fatally shot by Roswell Police.

Police say the warrants were in connection to an incident that happened Monday night in Roswell. The warrants were being served outside city limits at the East Pine Lodge, so Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies were also on scene to support Roswell Police.

New Mexico State Police, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, and the Roswell Police Department are investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s