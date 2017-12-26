Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Roswell

ROSWELL, NM. (KRQE) – One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Roswell on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the Roswell Police Department SWAT team was serving an arrest warrant when the barricaded suspect began shooting at police.

Officers fired back, and the suspect was fatally shot by Roswell Police.

Police say the warrants were in connection to an incident that happened Monday night in Roswell. The warrants were being served outside city limits at the East Pine Lodge, so Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies were also on scene to support Roswell Police.

New Mexico State Police, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, and the Roswell Police Department are investigating.

No further information is available at this time.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps