State asks to keep groping suspect behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is trying to keep an Albuquerque man behind bars after he’s accused of groping kids at the mall.

Police arrested Michael Chavarria over the weekend. According to a criminal complaint, he was following young girls around Coronado Center, grabbing 11-year olds from behind in separate incidents.

Chavarria is no stranger to targeting kids. Back in 2001, he was convicted of a sex crime involving a child in California, and earlier this year he was accused of sneaking into Highland High School during band practice and stealing students’ cash and cell phones.

Now the state is asking the court to keep Chavarria locked up until trial.

