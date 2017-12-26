State asks to keep groping suspect behind bars until trial

By Published:
Michael Chavarria
Michael Chavarria

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is trying to keep an Albuquerque man behind bars after he’s accused of groping kids at the mall.

Police arrested Michael Chavarria over the weekend. According to a criminal complaint, he was following young girls around Coronado Center, grabbing 11-year olds from behind in separate incidents.

Chavarria is no stranger to targeting kids. Back in 2001, he was convicted of a sex crime involving a child in California, and earlier this year he was accused of sneaking into Highland High School during band practice and stealing students’ cash and cell phones.

Now the state is asking the court to keep Chavarria locked up until trial.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s