ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 8-7 Dallas Cowboys chances at going to the playoffs are now over after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The team will now finish out their season at Philadelphia taking on the Eagles at 11 a.m.

This game will end veteran tight-end Jason Witten’s 15th season. The question is, will he come back to play? Silver Star Nation’s Mickey Spagnola shows us that Witten does, in fact, want to play because there are too many good things going on with this team.