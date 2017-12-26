Shoppers take advantage of holiday deals day after Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the day after Christmas, but the holiday shopping is far from over. In fact for some it’s just beginning.

Foot traffic at Albuquerque Uptown was steady Tuesday. People were out making returns, spending gift cards they received, or just taking advantage of post-Christmas sales. Many shopper were looking for deals on electronics, clothes, and jewelry.

According to the National Retail Federation, 5-percent of Americans don’t even finish their shopping until after Christmas. It’s a new tradition for one Albuquerque couple.

“We did cards for Christmas and we said after Christmas we’re going to get the deals,” said Ver and Tim Kleinhenz.

Another shopper said she got plenty of gifts cards as Christmas gifts but she’s saving them. Instead she is taking advantage of the sale prices on Christmas items and stocking up for next year.

“We’re always out the day after Christmas. It’s always busy and full of activity and stuff. So it’s always fun, I like it,” said Christine Watts.

A lot of shoppers also said they use the day after to Christmas to buy Christmas gifts for themselves.

A recent survey shows that the average person receives at least one unwanted gift over the holidays. The top returned items are clothes and accessories.

