Renowned Albuquerque doctor to expand practice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local doctor catering to professional athletes is expanding his business.

Dr. Beau Hightower, president of Elite OSM, continues working out of the Jackson Wink Gym. It is something he has done for years.

His patients include UFC fighters, professional athletes and celebrities who are looking to receive treatment for injuries or aches and pains.

Hightower decided it was time to open a second location. He has branched out to the Northeast Heights, opening an office inside of The Performance Ranch off of I-25 and Paseo del Norte, creating a one-stop-shop with functional training, bicycle fitness classes and physical therapy.

“It’s a perfect mesh for us. We already partner with a lot of the MMA community so having our therapists here makes a lot of sense for multiple reasons but also to keep those fighters healthy,” said Hightower.

Hightower says two of his therapists are working out of the office at the new location.

He says he plans to open three or four locations in the coming years, along with a Santa Fe location as well.

