ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A power outage in northeast Albuquerque is affecting 1,195 customers.

PNM says the outage runs north to south from Montgomery Boulevard to Menaul Boulevard and east to west from Carlisle Boulevard to Stanford Drive.

Crews have been dispatched to the area and are working to restore the power safely and quickly,

Estimated restore time is 9:32 a.m.

