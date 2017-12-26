Police: Child run over, killed while hunting with family

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say a child is dead after being run over while on a hunting trip with her family.

Authorities say 10-year-old Rhianna Wormly apparently attempted to climb onto the hood of the pickup truck that her adoptive father was driving while quail hunting in far southeastern New Mexico on Sunday.

The girl was subsequently run over and sustained head trauma. Police say the truck was traveling between 10 and 15 mph.

The girl was transported to Lea County Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver as 56-year-old Enrique Lozoya of Hobbs. They say the case is still under investigation and provided no other details.