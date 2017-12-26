People dish out big bucks for penguin exhibit sponsorships

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Individuals, corporations and general penguin fans can have their name on the new penguin exhibit at the zoo, but it’ll cost some big bucks.

According to the BioPark Society, the zoo’s fundraising arm, people can pay anywhere from the $1,000 minimum to have a name engraved on a plaque, or hundreds of thousands will let someone sponsor an entire gallery which comes with cool perks.

“We have a variety of opportunities from half-a-million dollars to sponsor one of the main galleries to a quarter-million dollar deck overlooking the concert area,” BioPark Society Director of Development Berry Bitzer said.

The biggest and so-called Dreamstyle-level sponsorship options for the Penguin Chill exhibit include the $250,000 hospitality deck that will overlook the concert area.

Then there’s the education gallery for a whopping $500,000, which includes naming rights for the gallery for up to eight years, plus sponsorship mentions.

“We need to raise a big chunk of change for the educational component,” Bitzer said. “We’ll do touch screens, educational opportunities. Really it’s the future of the zoo experience.”

The BioPark Society just sold a $300,000 sponsorship for one of the viewing galleries. People have also bought a few options in the $10,000 to $25,000 range, like the Chow Time feeding area.

Read: Penguin Chill sponsorship package >>

The more cost-friendly $1,000 to $5,000 options will get your name engraved on a penguin silhouette in the underwater viewing gallery.

The BioPark society isn’t releasing the names of the first sponsors just yet.

Bitzer said the exhibit’s grand opening has been pushed back until the summer from its original April date because the penguins will need time to acclimate.

The Penguin Chill structure will still be finished in April. The $12 million exhibit was paid for by the new BioPark tax passed by city voters.

Interested sponsors can reach out to the BioPark Society at (505) 764-6291.

