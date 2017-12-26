NMSU Football lands in Tucson ahead of Arizona Bowl Game

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies arrived in Tucson, Arizona, on Tuesday ahead of their Arizona Bowl match-up on Friday with Utah State. The team was welcomed with a mariachi band and a large crowd outside of their hotel.

This will mark the team’s first bowl game in over 50 years, and Coach Doug Martin told the media on Tuesday that this bowl was the perfect fit for his team.

“This was the bowl that we all wanted to be in, just the proximity to Las Cruces and our fans being able to get here, and again we have a lot of kids from this area. So, there was some nervous time to the end there, but we finally got that done and then we saw who we were playing and that was even better. Things couldn’t have worked out better for us,” said Doug Martin.

NMSU and Utah State will square off on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in this year’s Arizona Bowl that game will also be shown on CBS Sports Network.