New Mexico man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – An art gallery worker is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

It happened earlier this month at the non-profit Art League Gallery in Belen. The teen says he had visited the gallery before and told a man working there — 63-year-old Benjamin Silva — he was interested in drawing.

He said Silva told him to bring in his work sometime. When the teen returned, he says Silva took him to a back room and asked him to pose, then pulled down his pants and tried to get him to perform sexual acts.

Silva has been released until trial.

