New Mexico man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

By Published: Updated:
Benjamin Silva
Benjamin Silva

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – An art gallery worker is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

It happened earlier this month at the non-profit Art League Gallery in Belen. The teen says he had visited the gallery before and told a man working there — 63-year-old Benjamin Silva — he was interested in drawing.

He said Silva told him to bring in his work sometime. When the teen returned, he says Silva took him to a back room and asked him to pose, then pulled down his pants and tried to get him to perform sexual acts.

Silva has been released until trial.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s