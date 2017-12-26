The cold front will continue to move across eastern New Mexico tonight dipping temperatures on Wednesday. The eastern half of the state will be 10 to 15° below average for daytime highs. Meanwhile central and western sections will be well above average as that cold air never makes it past the mountains. Look for mostly sunny skies and dry conditions through Saturday. Highs each day will be close to 60°.

Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast