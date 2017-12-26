Man accused of trying to run over deputy on Christmas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after the Bernalillo County Sheriff Office says he tried to run over a deputy on Christmas.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies got calls that a man was beating a woman at the Sonic on Coors and Blake just before 10 p.m. last night.

When they got there, a deputy saw what looked like a woman being choked in the back of a car by a man on top of her.

The deputy approached the vehicle but says 20-year-old Andres Encinias backed out in reverse, nearly hitting the deputy.

Deputies chased Encinias and eventually stopped him with a spike belt on Unser.

The woman says Encinias was trying to help her with an anxiety attack.

Deputies also found meth in the car.

Encinias is facing charges, including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

