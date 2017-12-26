Local band ‘Mood Swing’ lends a cheerful sound with old-timey swing music

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local band “Mood Swing” charms early morning viewers with early 20th-century music.

Local swing band, Mood Swing, is part swing, part country, part folksy and all fun, according to local old-timey folk music enthusiasts, and several KRQE staffers. The local musicians brightened a sleepy post-Christmas morning with their unique, easy-going and energizing 4-piece band performance.

Mood Swing can be seen at local venues, including the weekly Corrales Growers Market, and an upcoming fundraiser for CARMA companion animal rescue society.