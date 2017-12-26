KRQE Top 15 Local News Stories of 2017 & Photos

A gunman opened fire and killed two students at Aztec High School. The victims were Fancisco "Paco" Fernandez and Casey Jordan-Marquez. Read More: http://krqe.com/2017/12/07/police-responding-to-school-shooting-at-aztec-high-school/

As 2017 draws to a close, KRQE News 13 takes a look back at the top local news stories of the year:

Full Story: Creepy image caught on Clovis family’s surveillance camera

Creepy image caught on Clovis family’s surveillance camera (8/23/2017) - It was a creepy, unusual sight. A Clovis family dinner was interrupted Tuesday night by an unexpected guest -- one they don’t think is of th…

Full Story: 3 dead in Aztec school shooting, 2 victims identified

3 dead in Aztec school shooting, 2 victims identified (12/7/2017) - Three people are dead after a school shooting at Aztec High School in Aztec, NM.

Full Story:Gunman identified in deadly Aztec school shooting

Gunman identified in deadly Aztec school shooting (12/8/2017) -  New Mexico State Police have identified the gunman in Thursday's shooting at Aztec High School as 21-year-old William Atchison.

Full Story: Volcano Vista High students responsible for racist image on social media

Volcano Vista High students responsible for racist image on social media (8/30/2017) - Two Volcano Vista High School students could be facing hate crime charges after a picture was posted on social media. Both parents and staff…

Full Story: Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Clovis library

Police outside Clovis library Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Clovis library (8/28/2017) - Multiple people were victims of a shooting rampage at a Clovis public library Monday

Full Story:  KRQE Helicopter Crash

KRQE Helicopter Crash (9/16/2017) - State Police have confirmed that it is our KRQE news helicopter and our pilot and friend Bob Martin.

Full Story: Mysterious stone pillars emerge from northern New Mexico forest

Mysterious stone pillars emerge from northern New Mexico forest (5/23/2017) - Could it be a message left by some of New Mexico’s first explorers?

Full Story:Photo: Billboard near Raton garners laughs and shares online

McDonald's billboard near Raton Billboard near Raton garners laughs and shares online (6/2/2017) - A billboard in New Mexico is getting a lot of laughs and a lot of shares online. 

Full Story: Documentary about notorious Albuquerque gang leader’s life after prison begins filming

Jeffrey Padilla Documentary about notorious Albuquerque gang leader’s life after prison begins filming (6/27/2017) - Jeffrey Padilla is the leader of the notorious Los Padillas gang and a convicted killer.

Full Story: Police arrest man accused of trying to carjack three football players

Angelo Martinez Police arrest man accused of trying to carjack three football players (8/16/2017) - Albuquerque Police arrested a man accused of trying to carjack three football players. 

Full Story: Man who was nailed to tree in Albuquerque Bosque tells his story

Man who was nailed to tree in Albuquerque Bosque tells his story (5/5/2017) - Days after police officers found a man with his hands nailed to a tree in Albuquerque’s Bosque, the victim at the center of the ordeal is te…

Full Story: New billboard along I-25 calls church ‘fake news’

Billboard in Albuquerque calling church fake news New billboard along I-25 calls church ‘fake news’ (11/30/2017) - It's only been up for one day, but a billboard along I-25 in Albuquerque already has a lot of people talking.

Full Story:State Police officer moved to tears after DWI stop

State Police officer moved to tears after DWI stop (10/20/2017) - Police video shows a night out gone wrong for a woman barreling down I-40 with her young niece in the car.

Full Story: New Mexico music legend Al Hurricane dies at 81

New Mexico music legend Al Hurricane dies at 81 (10/22/2017) - New Mexico and the music world are mourning the loss of legendary musician Al Hurricane.

Full Story: Santa Fe cafe takes stand on immigration debate with note on receipts

Santa Fe cafe takes stand on immigration debate with note on receipts (3/13/2017) - A cafe in Santa Fe is showing where it stands on the immigration debate by leaving a note on every receipt.

