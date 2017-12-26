KRQE Top 15 Local News Stories of 2017 & Photos

As 2017 draws to a close, KRQE News 13 takes a look back at the top local news stories of the year:
Full Story: Creepy image caught on Clovis family’s surveillance camera
Full Story: 3 dead in Aztec school shooting, 2 victims identified
Full Story:Gunman identified in deadly Aztec school shooting
Full Story: Volcano Vista High students responsible for racist image on social media
Full Story: Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Clovis library
Full Story: KRQE Helicopter Crash
Full Story: Mysterious stone pillars emerge from northern New Mexico forest
Full Story:Photo: Billboard near Raton garners laughs and shares online
Full Story: Documentary about notorious Albuquerque gang leader’s life after prison begins filming
Full Story: Police arrest man accused of trying to carjack three football players
Full Story: Man who was nailed to tree in Albuquerque Bosque tells his story
Full Story: New billboard along I-25 calls church ‘fake news’
Full Story:State Police officer moved to tears after DWI stop
Full Story: New Mexico music legend Al Hurricane dies at 81
Full Story: Santa Fe cafe takes stand on immigration debate with note on receipts
