A cold front will work into the northeast today, deliver cooler temperatures across the northeast and east central areas of the state. The cooler air will continue to work into the southeast for Wednesday. Morning fog will be an area of concern across the east Wednesday morning. Temperatures remain mild west and central and rebound across the east late this week. 2017 will end dry and mild. Temperatures may fall to start the new year, but are expected to remain above average.

Advertisement