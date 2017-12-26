Hotel employee arrested for allegedly stealing from famous actress

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee of a New Mexico hotel was arrested for stealing from a well-known actress.

Police say several items were taken from Jaimie Alexander’s room at the La Posada de Santa Fe last week.

Officers checked a car belonging to 30-year-old Desiree Sandoval who works at the hotel. They found clothes, over $2,500 and medication.

Sandoval is now behind bars, facing various charges.

Alexander says she was in Santa Fe for a road trip. She has starred in two “Thor” movies and now has a role in the TV show “Blindspot.”

