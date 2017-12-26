Case dismissed against woman charged with beating on arresting officers twice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman has been arrested for attacking police officers twice in the last two months but each case was dismissed. Now, the police union wants to know why.

In October, two Albuquerque Police officers found Rebecca Martinez, 18, sleeping next to a man on a skateboard ramp at Jack and Jill Park off San Pedro, near Zuni.

Initially, the officers told the couple they needed to get moving and that they’re not allowed to sleep at city parks. The officer proceeded to ask for their names and when he ran Martinez, he discovered she had a felony warrant.

It stemmed from a previous case in August when an employee at the CVS off Louisiana and Central flagged down an officer after she claimed Martinez stole items from the store, attacked her then took off.

When the officer stopped Martinez near the store, he said she hit him in the face with her purse, knocking his glasses off. According to the criminal complaint, she grabbed and squeezed his genitals in an attempt to get away.

She failed to show up to “pretrial services” which triggered the warrant.

So, when officers found her at the park they arrested her again. This time, she didn’t put up a fight until they got to the sub station.

Lapel video from officers show Martinez, while handcuffed, getting up from a bench and heading for the door. Once officers got her to the ground she started to kick, hitting an officer in the groin.

Since then, the District Attorney’s office has dismissed both cases.

The DA’s office didn’t say why the cases were dismissed, but said the charges could still be re-filed.

After the charges were dismissed, the police union issued the following statement:

“We typically see that individuals who are brazen enough to assault officers tend to continue to escalate their interactions with law enforcement which can put lives in danger. Anytime an officer is assaulted we should take that seriously and try to ensure that these individuals are held accountable for their actions.” – Shaun Willoughby president of the APOA

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps