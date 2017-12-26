Best friends shocked to discover they are biological brothers

OAHU, HAWAII (KRQE) – Two men who have been best friends for six decades recently found out they are biological brothers.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane of Hawaii first met in 6th grade, when they played on the same football team.

Neither knew their birth mother.

Without the other knowing, they both turned to family DNA matching websites.

They had several matches in their DNA and later learned they have the same mother.

“It was a shock. It was definitely a shock, but then when you thought about it, compared forearms and everything…” says Macfarlane.

Now that the initial shock is over, Walter and Alan say they plan to travel and enjoy retirement together.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps