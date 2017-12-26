Authorities warn of gift card scam

(KRQE)- There is a scam warning for anyone who received a gift card this holiday season.

Criminals have figured out how to use the cards before you do by copying numbers off gift cards on public displays. They scratch off panels on the back to get the security code and put them back on the rack.

Once the card is purchased and activated, they drain the balance.

They even use stickers that cover up scratched-off security panels so buyers do not realize the cards have been tampered with.

If you did get a card that has been drained, you can go back to the retailer and ask for your money back. Experts say they will most likely give you a new card.

