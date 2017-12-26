APD: Mutilated body found in Four Hills was a woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released regarding the Four Hills homicide that happened over the weekend.
Albuquerque Police have confirmed the body found in southeast Albuquerque on Saturday was that of a woman. The death marked the Albuquerque-metro area’s 74th homicide this year.
Police say the body had been decapitated and sustained massive injuries.
APD is not releasing the woman’s identity until next-of-kin can be notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call APD, or call Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.
No further details are available at this time.
