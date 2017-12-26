APD: Mutilated body found in Four Hills was a woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released regarding the Four Hills homicide that happened over the weekend.

Albuquerque Police have confirmed the body found in southeast Albuquerque on Saturday was that of a woman. The death marked the Albuquerque-metro area’s 74th homicide this year.

Police say the body had been decapitated and sustained massive injuries.

APD is not releasing the woman’s identity until next-of-kin can be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD, or call Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous.

No further details are available at this time.

