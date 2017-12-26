Amateur photographer captures impressive shot of the royal family

(KRQE) – Prince Harry’s fiance Meghan Markle went to her first Christmas church service with the royal family and an amateur photographer captured the best shot.

Karen Murdoch snapped a remarkable frame on her iPhone.

She posted it to Twitter, where is got 12,000 likes.

She says she and her daughter screamed and yelled until they got the royals to smile.

“We were fangirling a bit. We were going ‘Hiya! Happy Christmas!’ If I’m totally honest, we were being a bit embarrassing,” said Murdoch.

Her photo has made the front page of nearly every major newspaper in the U.K.

