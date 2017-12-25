Woman sues Carlsbad Police Department for excessive use of force

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman says a police officer from a southern New Mexico police department got unnecessarily rough with her, then made fun of her. Now, she’s suing.

It all started at a house on Pompa Street, near Highway 285 and Lea, in Carlsbad back in 2015.

According to a lawsuit headed before a Federal Court Judge, Pauline Morales says she was helping her daughter move out of the home she once shared with her ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend then became angry and called 911, claiming Morales and her daughter broke into the home.

That’s when Carlsbad Police Officer, Norman Bowie, showed up. Morales claims Officer Bowie went into the home with his taser already drawn, yelling at Morales and her daughter to leave.

With their hands up, the lawsuit says the two were complying by walking toward the front door.

Morales says she told Officer Bowie she can’t walk very fast because she is disabled with fibromyalgia.

Officer Bowie rushed them anyway, at one point, pushing Morales out the front door so hard that she hurt her neck.

Morales says she continued to tell him about her disability, but he ignored it.

That was until Officer Bowie went to handcuff her and allegedly said, “You and your fibromyalgia are going to jail.”

Frustrated by what she was witnessing, Morales’ daughter asked a second officer on scene what was happening.

The second officer reportedly responded by saying, “You’ll have to excuse him, he always gets excited like this.”

Morales was never charged with breaking into the home. However, she was charged with evading or obstructing police.

Those charges were later dropped when Officer Bowie did not appear in court, according to the lawsuit.

Morales is suing the Carlsbad Police and the officer for battery, false imprisonment, and excessive force.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the police department for comment, but have not heard back because it is a holiday.

City attorneys did file a response to the lawsuit. Officer Bowie denies some of the accusations and believes his actions weren’t out of line.

