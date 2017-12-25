Thief steals gifts from Lobo basketball player

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A University of New Mexico student had a rough start to her Christmas.

Lobo Women’s basketball player Laneah Bryan woke up to her car broken into and with most of the presents inside gone.

When she went through the damage she noticed some presents had been left, presumably because the thief took only what they wanted.

Bryan says in all about $3,000 to $4,000 worth of gifts were stolen, most of which were for her sister and niece.

However, she says she is just glad that the damage wasn’t worse.

