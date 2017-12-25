Senator wants officials to study gun violence in New Mexico

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state senator is calling on officials to study the prevalence of gun violence in New Mexico.

When the legislative session kicks off next month, Senator Bill Soules of Las Cruces is introducing a memorial requesting the Department of Public Safety and CYFD collect data statewide on gun-related deaths and injuries.

Then that information would be given to a legislative committee to help lawmakers determine potential changes to state law to curb gun violence.

Senator Soules points to the 2016 Roswell incident in which a man killed his wife and four kids. He also points to the Clovis Library and Aztec High School shootings.

