People gather Monday to help clean up after Luminaria Tour

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hours of preparation paid off Sunday night with a beautiful luminaria display.

However, that also means hours of clean up on Monday.

While many were unwrapping gifts with their families, some were on the streets of the Albuquerque Country Club and Old Town neighborhoods picking up luminarias.

The Luminaria Tour was a hit Sunday night, drawing thousands of people.

One local Boy Scout Troop has also been building, setting up and cleaning up luminarias for about 30 years.

Bryan Butler, who helps pick up luminarias says it’s worth it because the event brings the community together.

______________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s