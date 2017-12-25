People gather Monday to help clean up after Luminaria Tour

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hours of preparation paid off Sunday night with a beautiful luminaria display.

However, that also means hours of clean up on Monday.

While many were unwrapping gifts with their families, some were on the streets of the Albuquerque Country Club and Old Town neighborhoods picking up luminarias.

The Luminaria Tour was a hit Sunday night, drawing thousands of people.

One local Boy Scout Troop has also been building, setting up and cleaning up luminarias for about 30 years.

Bryan Butler, who helps pick up luminarias says it’s worth it because the event brings the community together.

