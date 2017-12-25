Man convicted of drive-by shooting to pay victim $25K

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man convicted of a 2015 drive-by shooting has been ordered to pay the victim $25,000.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the restitution was agreed to by prosecutors and Emanuel Olivas’ attorney prior to a hearing last week.

The 24-year-old Olivas pleaded no contest and was found guilty earlier this year for shooting at or from a motor vehicle, resulting in the great bodily harm of Robert England. Olivas was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of probation.

Authorities had said the shooting was retaliation for an earlier fight between two residents, one of whom was a friend of the defendant.

Police said England, who was not involved in the conflict, was sitting in a car near the residence and was shot in the face.