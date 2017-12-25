Man arrested after allegedly attacking family on Christmas Eve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family gathering on Christmas Eve took a bizarre turn when a violent stranger showed up at the door.

It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex near Old Town.

One of the family members says he answered the doorbell to find a man he didn’t know. Police say it was Micahel Ortega.

Police also say that Ortega immediately charged in and attacked the man who opened the door with a crowbar. Police say he was also wielding a knife.

Multiple family members jumped in and held Ortega down inside the apartment until police arrived.

Ortega later told officers he was looking for his grandmother. He is behind bars and charged with aggravated assault.

