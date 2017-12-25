Man accused of groping girls at Coronado Mall

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s been in the news before for allegedly stealing from high schoolers. Now he’s accused of groping kids a the mall and it turns out he has a history of abusing children.

Micahel Chavarria, 47, is accused of following young girls around at the Coronado Center.

One 11-year-old girl reported, while she and her mom were at Claire’s on Saturday, Chavarria grabbed her from behind and called her “sweetheart.”

In a separate incident on the same day, another 11-year-old girl says she saw Chavarria in multiple stores. She also says he grabbed her from behind.

In August Chavarria was accused of sneaking into Highland High School during band practice and swiping student’s cash and cell phones.

Then police say he pulled knives on the band members when they confronted him in the parking lot.

Shortly after that incident, Chavarria was also charged with failing to register as a sex offender for a crime involving a child in 2001 out of California.

Chavarria has yet to see a judge in his most recent case and is currently behind bars at MDC.

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s