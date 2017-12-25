Man accused of groping girls at Coronado Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s been in the news before for allegedly stealing from high schoolers. Now he’s accused of groping kids a the mall and it turns out he has a history of abusing children.

Micahel Chavarria, 47, is accused of following young girls around at the Coronado Center.

One 11-year-old girl reported, while she and her mom were at Claire’s on Saturday, Chavarria grabbed her from behind and called her “sweetheart.”

In a separate incident on the same day, another 11-year-old girl says she saw Chavarria in multiple stores. She also says he grabbed her from behind.

In August Chavarria was accused of sneaking into Highland High School during band practice and swiping student’s cash and cell phones.

Then police say he pulled knives on the band members when they confronted him in the parking lot.

Shortly after that incident, Chavarria was also charged with failing to register as a sex offender for a crime involving a child in 2001 out of California.

Chavarria has yet to see a judge in his most recent case and is currently behind bars at MDC.