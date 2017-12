ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque community came together this Christmas to help those in need.

The Rock at NoonDay hosted a special event to help the homeless.

More than 100 volunteers helped serve meals to about 1,000 people. Kids and adults even received Christmas presents.

Last year, The Rock at NoonDay served over 100,000 meals while also providing other basic services.

