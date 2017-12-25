Durango asks residents to help brand busy Main Avenue corridor

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A little rebranding goes a long way and that’s what the town of Durango is looking to do.

According to the Durango Herald, the town is asking residents for their opinion on what to name the busy Main Avenue corridor north of 14th Street.

The options are Uptown, Animas City and North Main.

The city recently launched a survey to ask residents to vote on one of the three options. The last day to vote is Jan. 8.

Once the new name is chosen, the town will work with a Fort Lewis College class to market the new brand.

